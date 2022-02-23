Game Trailers: Gran Turismo 7 Chic Trailer

Sony's long-running racing simulator is back with a brand-new next-gen iteration of the franchise with Gran Turismo 7, releasing exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022. The racer boasts over 420 cars at launch, which can be acquired in the game's Brand Central store and the...
Sony's Gran Turismo is one of the biggest racing game series of all time, having sold over 80 million copies globally. But none of those millions of players is the fastest. In a new breakthrough, a team led by Sony AI – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) research division – developed an entirely artificial player powered by machine learning, capable of not only learning and mastering the game, but outcompeting the world's best human players.
The Playstation 5 has been on sale since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon Forbidden...
Sound All Around features four fun activities where your child can explore the sounds that different objects make. Try making music at home in the kitchen, taking a trip to the hairdressers, going on a treasure hunt with JoJo and even building a rocket that blasts off into space. There is so much fun to be had, so choose a game and make some noise!
Gran Turismo 7 is gearing up to release this March and if you're on the hunt for all the juicy details about the next entry in Sony's premier racing sim series, then you're in the right place. The latest game in the long-running Gran Turismo series is set to be...
Comments / 0