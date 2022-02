Sprouts Farmers Market has moderately missed my expectations for two quarters in a row. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) has moderately missed my expectations for two quarters in a row. Specifically, the company’s 2-year comparable store sales remain slightly negative, and their store growth remains depressed vs. my expected long-term trajectory. Offsetting these negatives is the fact that Gross Margins have been holding up well.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO