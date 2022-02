X-Men Legends is relaunching in May with a brand new series. Starting with a new #1 issue, X-Men Legends will continue to bring back classic X-Men creators to tell new, in-continuity stories set during bygone eras of the franchise. Roy Thomas, who wrote the final issue of X-Men in the Silver Age, returns to tell a new story set between that issue and the team's rebirth in Giant-Size X-Men #1. He's teaming up with artist Dave Wachter for a story about Wolverine, the character he co-created in Incredible Hulk #181. The new story will reveal what happened to Wolverine's original costume from his debut in Incredible Hulk, which was replaced by his now-iconic look by the time of Giant-Size X-Men #1. Here's the synopsis from Marvel:

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO