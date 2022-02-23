NYS trooper dies in tragic snowmobile crash in Adirondacks

New York State Police (NYSP) have confirmed the death of a state trooper following a snowmobile crash in the Adirondacks on Sunday.

NYSP responded to the crash on Sunday, February 20 around 10 p.m. on Lyon Mountain in Clinton County, according to WROC.

They say Joshua E. Gushlaw, 31, was traveling east on a snowmobile when he lost control of the vehicle, went off-trail, and hit multiple trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police confirmed Gushlaw was a New York State Trooper with Troop B in Plattsburgh. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.

