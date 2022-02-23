Ohio AG study links stimulus to opioid deaths, prompts reaction

The coronavirus pandemic was the perfect storm for those suffering from addiction and in need of help.

This deepening of addiction and drug-related deaths during the pandemic was something Steve Kapela witnessed firsthand. “Everyone was in crisis, everyone’s world was turned upside down,” said Mr. Kapela, a behavioral health and long-term recovery specialist with Zepf Center, a Toledo area network of treatment and recovery facilities. “Fentanyl was flooding the community, there were so many factors.”

The factors affecting the rise in the number of opioid overdose deaths in Ohio throughout the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic are at the base of a new study published by t he Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Science. First published Jan. 31, the report establishes a link between the release of federal coronavirus stimulus checks and opioid-related deaths in Ohio in April, 2020.

Data for the report, which was drafted by a team led by Jon Sprague of Bowling Green State University, shows the median number of weekly opioid overdose deaths in the state rose from 68.5 in the first four months of 2020 to 101 in the following four months of 2020 after the $1,200 stimulus checks were delivered in April.

Since the release of the study, entitled “ COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments and Opioid Deaths ,” reactions from the public have been mixed.

The Ohio Democratic Party called the study “factually inaccurate” and said that state Attorney General Dave Yost has “set a new low for himself,” in a statement released Friday.

Despite some opponents crying foul, Mr. Yost, who is up for reelection in November, is holding firm to the accuracy of his office’s study. He said the study shows more than coincidence but that doesn’t necessarily mean causation, or prove the idea that stimulus checks were the singular and direct cause of the rise in opiate deaths.

“Our team, which included a statistician, applied a mathematical technique called a Granger causation analysis, which found that there is actually a causal link between the checks and the overdoses. It’s not a sole causation but we are saying the checks were one of the causes,” Mr. Yost said.

Mr. Kapela said that he doesn’t disagree with the study’s findings but feels there is a little more to it.

“The knee-jerk reaction is ‘Well they’re addicts, and you gave them money so they overdosed,’” Mr. Kapela said. “Well, it was a lot more complicated than that. We closed the churches, which meant the Narcotics Anonymous meetings and the Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and the Cocaine Anonymous meetings ended. All the support systems we created were shut down.”

These support systems are one of the most important tools to long-term recovery, Mr. Kapela said, and not having those systems in place in the spring of 2020 was a huge disadvantage, which the addition of stimulus money did nothing to alleviate. In fact, he said that these groups and treatment centers that were shut down could have taught their patients how to use their newfound money in a better way.

“Responsibility is the opposite of addiction, and financial responsibility is the pivot point of recovery,” Mr. Kapela said. “Learning how to handle your money as a person who struggles in addiction will be key.”

More than anything else, Mr. Yost said the research his team conducted should be instructive to public officials on the way in which they handle future crises and how lump sums of money, such as was the case with these stimulus checks, often produce more than the desired effect on the populace.

“I think it means that we need to think carefully about unintended consequences of backing up the money truck to a problem,” Mr. Yost said. “Very broad solutions have very broad impacts and some of those are impacts that you don’t want.”

Mr. Yost said the study was not meant to indicate that there were no positive effects to the stimulus checks or that the relief program was a net negative. He mentioned how there were people who couldn’t work remotely or people who were going to lose their electricity who were able to put food on the table because of the stimulus money.

Simple solutions like breaking up the stimulus into smaller chunks could be effective at mitigating this issue, Mr. Yost said, and in the long arc of trying to eradicate addiction in Ohio, it’s those small steps that matter.

“There’s no silver bullet solution,” Mr. Yost said. “It’s going to be a whole lot of prevention, education, treatment, and interdiction. We’re never going to get to zero, we’ve had addiction for as long as the human race has been around, but to try to dial it back where it once was is the goal.”