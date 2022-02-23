ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix launches 'Fast Laughs' tool that lets you sift through a collection of funny clips from its TV programmes and films to decide what to watch

By Shivali Best For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

From 21 Jump Street to Schitt's Creek, Netflix is known for its impressive selection of comedy films and TV programmes.

While deciding what to watch can be a laborious process, Netflix has launched a new tool that could make it much easier to pick the perfect comedy.

The 'Fast Laughs' tool lets you sift through a collection of funny clips from its TV programmes and films before deciding what to watch.

'Fast Laughs offers a full-screen feed of funny clips from our big comedy catalog including films (Murder Mystery), series (Big Mouth), sitcoms (The Crew) and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong,' Netflix said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbLlm_0eMgusif00
The 'Fast Laughs' tool lets you sift through a collection of funny clips from its TV programmes and films before deciding what to watch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GyQdb_0eMgusif00
If you're not a fan of a clip, you can use the right arrow to skip to the next clip. Similarly, if you'd like to watch a clip again, you can use the left arrow to go back

Fancy a laugh? How to use Netflix Fast Laughs

The Fast Laughs tool is currently being tested with select users. If you're one of them:

1. Open Netflix on your TV

2. A prompt will appear, asking if you'd like to opt-in

3. Select yes, and you'll be able to access Fast Laughs by scrolling down on the Netflix homepage

4. When you reach the Fast Laughs row, you'll be able to click into the feature, and full-screen clips from Netflix's comedies will start to play

5. If you're not a fan of a clip, you can use the right arrow to skip to the next clip

6. Similarly, if you'd like to watch a clip again, you can use the left arrow to go back

7. You'll also be given the option to add a title to your List, or jump straight into the TV programme or film

Netflix first started testing the Fast Laughs tool with mobile users last year, but is now rolling the feature out to select users of its TV app.

If you're part of the test, you'll be asked whether you'd like to opt-in to the feature.

Those who select yes will be able to access Fast Laughs by scrolling down on the Netflix homepage, until they reach the Fast Laughs row.

From there, you'll be able to click into the feature, and full-screen clips from Netflix's comedies will start to play.

If you're not a fan of a clip, you can use the right arrow to skip to the next clip.

Similarly, if you'd like to watch a clip again, you can use the left arrow to go back.

You'll also be given the option to add a title to your List, or jump straight into the TV programme or film.

'See a scene from a classic that is long overdue for a rewatch? Or catch something new that deserves a closer look? Fast Laughs lets you add series, films and stand-up specials to your list, or start viewing them immediately,' Netflix added.

Fast Laughs is being tested with select users in the US, Canada, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, and 'other select English-speaking countries' now.

MailOnline has contacted Netflix for further details on when, or even if, it will be available to all users.

The news comes shortly after Netflix revealed that it finally allows users to remove films and television shows that are 'clogging up' the Continue Watching section of the homepage.

This is a long requested featured, allowing users to get rid of a list of half watched movies, TV shows they sampled but didn't enjoy, and boring documentaries.

The feature has already been made available across the Netflix web, mobile and TV apps, with users simply selecting the offending item in the Continue Watching section, then scrolling down to a new 'Remove from Continue Watching' button.

There will also be the option to undo this request, if you remove something you wanted to keep, or something a partner or family member wanted to keep.

WHAT ARE THE VIDEO STREAMING OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO UK CUSTOMERS?

Netflix

Price: From £5.99 a month

Hit shows:

  • Bridgerton
  • The Witcher

Amazon Prime

Price: £7.99 per month OR £79 per year

Hit shows:

  • Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
  • The Boys

Apple TV+

Price: £4.99 a month

Hit shows:

Disney+

Price: £7.99 a month OR £79.90 a year

Hit shows:

NOW TV

Price: From £8.99 a month

Hit shows:

  • Game of Thrones
  • Chernobyl

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Programmes#Tv Apps#Movies#Documentary#Fast Laughs
BGR.com

How to watch live TV on Roku

Roku is easily one of the best streaming platforms out there, thanks to the fact that it supports almost all major streaming services. But not everyone wants to stream their TV all the time. Sometimes, live TV is still the way to go — especially when it comes to things like sports. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on how to watch live TV on Roku.
NFL
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

How to update your Roku device software

If you're among the devoted owners of Roku's popular streaming devices and platform, then you know how well they do their job of delivering access to all the streaming content you need. To make sure they run in tip-top shape, Roku devices are designed to automatically check for software updates...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'This would haunt me for years!' Price is Right viewers are left cringing over awkward clip of contestant struggling to find stage exit and climbing over set pieces in an attempt to get off camera

A contestant on The Price is Right has delighted social media users with her very awkward on-stage moment. In a viral clip, the contestant — who reportedly appeared on the game show last year — has just taken her turn spinning the Big Wheel and is supposed to exit while the next contestant takes a turn.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

No cable? No worries. Here's how to stream your favorite channels live

Whether you're thinking about parting ways with cable TV or you've already cut the cord, it's always a good time to consider your options when it comes to accessing your favorite channels. You could hook up an antenna, but live TV streaming services offer a much wider selection of channels, plus perks like streaming on your phone or computer.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

10 of the most popular free TV channels on Roku

Roku device owners will be turning to the company’s built-in streaming service to watch tons of new movies in the coming days, plus Roku originals like Reno 911! Defunded, coming February 25, as well as big news events like President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. This is one place where Roku especially shines, because while you can include all your paid streaming subscriptions here in one place, you also get access to tons of free Roku channels.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy