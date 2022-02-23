ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey Abrams: In Business, The Real Risk Is Not Trying

By Christine Lagorio-Chafkin
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacey Abrams has become a well-known national figure for her voting-rights advocacy, political campaigns, and best-selling books. But in the midst of her work on all these fronts in recent years, she's also co-founded three companies. Not all of them survived. The first was a consulting company, called Insomnia,...

