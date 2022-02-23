ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon headlines Union Transfer, plus six new-album previews [Seven in Seven]

By Michael Christopher
Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Seven in Seven, where we typically take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. And while venue doors are slowly opening again, due to the current pandemic they aren’t quite there yet. That doesn’t mean the music stops, and new releases are coming out...

