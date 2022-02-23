ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

DEC: Saratoga County man builds illegal camp

By Michael O'Brien
 3 days ago

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to the DEC Forest Rangers, a Saratoga County man was issued multiple tickets after committing multiple violations on State land. He allegedly damaged trees, stored personal property, and made an illegal camp.

The DEC Forest Rangers first started an investigation in November of 2021, after noticing a group of people at the Siamese Ponds Wilderness Area. They were allegedly packing out heavy packs and rifles.

The following weekend, Ranger’s continued investigating and discovered an illegal structure with equipment hidden and buried around a camp.

In February, Ranger Perryman interviewed multiple subjects and issued several tickets.

