ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Cabinet confidence grows that Boris can survive Partygate - even if he is fined - as 'bland' Met police questionnaire emerges that asks: 'Did you participate in a gathering?'

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor, David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Confidence is growing among Cabinet ministers that Boris Johnson can survive the Partygate scandal - even if he is fined by police.

The PM is nervously awaiting the conclusions of the Scotland Yard investigation, which covers around half-a-dozen events he attended.

He has become the first premier in modern political history to be questioned under caution.

But senior ministers are increasingly hopeful that Mr Johnson can weather the storm and stay in post, even if he receives a fixed penalty notice (FPN).

One Cabinet member told MailOnline the 'mood' in the Tory parliamentary party has shifted - pointing to the response to the PM's statement earlier this week that Covid restrictions are being scrapped.

'I personally don't think he will get fined,' the minister said. 'There is a high bar for the cops.

'And even if he does I think he can ride it out. The Tory mood in the House was completely different after the Covid statement.'

A leak of the form sent to all potential Whitehall lockdown breakers - more than 50 people - by police has fuelled speculation that Mr Johnson could escape punishment.

Although it makes clear recipients are under caution - meaning answers could be used as evidence against them - the questions have been branded 'vague' by some experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTOF9_0eMgtUlY00
Boris Johnson is nervously awaiting the conclusions of the Scotland Yard investigation, which covers around half-a-dozen events he attended
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8rSd_0eMgtUlY00
Downing Street staff have been asked by police to provide a 'lawful exception' or 'reasonable excuse' for parties which took place during the coronavirus lockdown, a leaked legal questionnaire (pictured) has shown

The Met's 'Party' questionnaire

The document states at the outset that those accused have an opportunity to provide 'a written statement under caution'.

It then goes on to ask around a dozen questions, including:

The questionnaire also asks how many others were present.

The Metropolitan Police says there are three ways to respond to the questionnaire:

Some ministers have previously hinted that Mr Johnson will try to hang on even if he receives a FPN for breaking lockdown laws.

Foreign minister James Cleverly warned at the weekend that it is not the right time to have a 'vaccuum at the centre of government'.

However, there have been claims that other senior figures are bracing to withdraw support for the PM if he is fined.

A Cabinet minister told MailOnline that while Partygate had cut through it does not seem to be changing voting intention.

'The parties certainly come up on the doorstep,' they said.

'There's no doubt people are cross about them.

'But it isn't changing the way they say they'll vote. As far as my constituents are concerned, he delivered Brexit and he delivered the vaccine and that's good enough for them.'

Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Number 10 and across Whitehall, sent the questionnaires this month and gave people seven days to reply.

Mr Johnson sent his back on Friday.

A uncompleted copy of the form obtained by ITV News last night includes the police caution: 'You do not have to say anything, but it may harm your defence if you do not mention when questioned something you later rely on in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence.'

It then goes on to ask around a dozen questions, including timings of attendance at parties and how many others were present.

It also asks respondents if they 'interacted with' or undertook 'any activity with' any one present.

The form gives them a chance to justify their actions, asking: 'What, if any, lawful exception applied to the gathering and/or what reasonable excuse did you have for participating in the gathering?'

The Metropolitan Police says there are three ways to respond to the questionnaire.

The options are to remain silent and answer no questions; provide an answer to the specific queries; or to give a prepared statement.

Mr Johnson is believed to have consulted a lawyer hired at his own expense before filling out and returning his questionnaire.

He is thought to be arguing that he attended events as part of his normal working day.

During the cash for honours investigation in 2006, Tony Blair suggested that if he was interviewed under caution it would be a resigning matter.

Criminal law barrister Andrew Keogh told ITV News the questions on the form were 'as basic as you can possibly imagine them to be'.

'It just suggests that there's no effort going into any real investigation of ascertaining who did what when and where and why,' he said.

'This is anything but a rigorous investigation, it's the direct opposite. There's just no effort gone into this at all.'

Former Met Police Chief Superintendent Dal Babu suggested that a 'lawyer would perhaps give you a 'get out of jail card' in response to all of those questions'.

'That's why it doesn't seem to be a particularly effective way of investigating the parties that have happened at Downing Street,' he told the broadcaster.

'What you would expect is somebody to sit down with the individual, go through the questions.'

'The parties certainly come up on the doorstep. There's no doubt people are cross about them. But it isn't changing the way they say they'll vote. As far as my constituents are concerned, he delivered Brexit and he delivered the vaccine and that's good enough for them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gljhl_0eMgtUlY00
The PM at a Downing Street quiz night during the lockdown in 2020. The police are assessing whether the event should be added to their investigation 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sajid Javid reveals he will STILL wear a face mask on a 'packed' Tube because cases are so high and urges ill workers to stay at home in post-Covid era

Sajid Javid today admitted he will continue to wear a face mask on busy trains and urged ill workers to stay at home in the post-Covid era. Despite masks no longer being compulsory in public settings in England, the Health Secretary said he would still cover up on a 'packed' London Tube because cases are still high.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson backs adviser who suggested non-white British-born people are ‘not indigenous’

Boris Johnson has backed the appointment of a professor who suggested non-white British-born people are not “indigenous” to oversee the levelling up strategy – arguing he has the “right expertise”.The decision to ask Paul Collier to provide analysis on the flagship policy has been condemned by anti-racism campaigners, some likening his language to the British National Party.The academic claimed “the indigenous British” are “a minority” in London because of immigration – arguing people born in this country should count as indigenous only if they have integrated into society.In one TV interview, he also argued immigrants have led to Britons...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Downing Street demands that police do NOT publish 300 Partygate pictures - including those of Boris Johnson - handed to officers running probe into alleged illegal gatherings

Downing Street has demanded police keep secret hundreds of pictures handed to an official probe into the Partygate scandal, a leaked document revealed today. Information shared with civil servants suggests that Scotland Yard will not identify by name anyone handed a fixed penalty notice (FPN) fine by the investigation into a string of events in No10 during lockdown.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson receives legal questionnaire from partygate police

Boris Johnson has received a legal questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street No 10 confirmed on Friday evening that the Prime Minister had received the legal form from Metropolitan Police officers, and said he will “respond as required”.The move means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason as to why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions or face a fine.A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required.”The Met Police say the questionnaires ask for an...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Caution#Uk#Cabinet#Scotland Yard#House#Party#The Metropolitan Police
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy