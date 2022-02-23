ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Foo Fighters book taping for upcoming ‘﻿Austin City Limits’﻿ season

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters are headed back to Austin City Limits. The long-running music performance series has booked Dave Grohl and company for a taping to air during its upcoming 48th season. The show will take...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Guitar World Magazine

Dave Grohl has recorded an entire album of metal music to coincide with the release of Foo Fighters' new horror movie, Studio 666

Dave Grohl has revealed that he's recorded an entire metal album for Dream Widow, the fictitious band that appears in the upcoming feature-length horror movie, Studio 666. The plot of the film sees the Foo Fighters set up to record their 10th studio LP in a dilapidated mansion in Encino, LA, only to find supernatural forces threatening “both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Dave Grohl Releasing Thrash Album, Motley Crue, Def Leppard + More!

Dave Grohl is planning to release a full-length thrash metal album, and it'll likely arrive sometime in the next week. Foo Fighters' recorded the new music in conjunction with their new horror film, "Studio 666," using the name "Dream Widow." As we told you, the band quietly released one of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Foo Fighters Will Play First Stadium Show In Australia Since the Pandemic

When Foo Fighters roll into town, it’s always a special experience. Next month, Dave Grohl and Co. are due to head down under for an occasion that’ll pack extra punch. The Foos will play an exclusive, one night concert in Victoria for what will be the first full-capacity stadium show by an international act in Australia since early 2020, when the pandemic sent the touring market into deep freeze.
WORLD
Stereogum

Watch Foo Fighters Bring Live Rarities To The Metaverse

Foo Fighters played a concert in the Metaverse last night following Super Bowl LVI. The 10-song, 46-minute set, which was viewable on the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages and the Horizon Ventures app, was broadcast live from the Los Angeles Convention Center. For those without VR capabilities, it seems like it was just your basic livestreamed concert with high production values — maybe a bit of a Get Back vibe thanks to the empty soundstage situation? The show did, however, feature several live rarities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Arlo Parks
thebrag.com

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins didn’t even learn his lines for ‘Studio 666’

Foo Fighters stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to discuss their upcoming horror comedy film Studio 666 and some surprising revelations emerged. It turns out the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins – who celebrates his 50th birthday this week – really didn’t find the thespian within himself, declining to even learn his lines for his role in the film.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Performance#Foo Fighters#Abc Audio#Acl#Japanese
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Eddie Vedder Honors ‘One of a Kind Singer’ Mark Lanegan at Seattle Concert

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder took a moment to pay tribute to grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan, who died Tuesday at age 57, at his concert in Seattle last night, Feb. 22. “I got here about four o’clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the audience (per a fan-shot video). “I started to feel really terrible and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost … there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. You know, there are a lot of really great musicians, some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one of a kind singers. Mark was certainly that and with such a strong voice.”
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57

Mark Lanegan, the singer whose raspy baritone and darkly poetic songwriting made Screaming Trees an essential part of the early Seattle grunge scene and brought him an acclaimed solo career, died Tuesday at age 57. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” said a post on Lanegan’s Twitter account, which called him “a beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician.” Management company SKH confirmed the death for the New York Times. No cause was given. In a memoir released last year, Lanegan said a severe case of COVID-19 left him hospitalized in a...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
iheart.com

Music: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan, Heart Tour, Slash, Tool!

Watch EDDIE VEDDER Pay Tribute To MARK LANEGAN During Seattle Concert: 'He's Gonna Be Deeply Missed'. Nancy Wilson Is Doing a Heart Tour . . . Without Her Sister Ann. HEART is gearing up for a tour . . . but it's not the Heart you're used to. It's NANCY WILSON'S HEART . . . which will be Nancy and her own band, which does NOT include her sister ANN.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy