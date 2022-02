I recently realized that I might have a problem when it comes to throwing away receipts. I can't seem to bring myself to ever throw them away!. Last Monday was just like any other Monday, it was around 5 p.m. and I was driving on route 9 in Poughkeepsie and decided that I was going to stop at the Dunkin' over near Red Lobster for my evening cup of coffee. I do this at least two times a week and this week after I got the coffee and the receipt for my purchase I realized that I have a receipt problem.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO