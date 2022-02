Chrome users have been urged to install a new Google update for the browser – or run the risk of a major bug.The update fixes a high-risk security flaw that could be used to attack people’s computers, the company has warned.An exploit for that bug is already available, the company said, and so attackers might already be using it.The bug is known as CVE-2022-060, and Google announced the problem and the update to fix it in a post on its security page.But it said that it would keep some bug details private until most users have received the update, to avoid...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO