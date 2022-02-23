ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Brooker, frontman of rock band Procol Harum, dies at 76

By The Associated Press
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Gary Brooker, the Procol Harum frontman who sang one of the 1960s’ most enduring hits, “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” has died. He was 76. The English rock band said Brooker died at his home on Saturday. He had been receiving treatment for...

