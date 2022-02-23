ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Lecturers at UK universities are self-censoring to avoid offending Chinese students: Up to 44% of tutors say they miss topics in online lessons with 66% fearing a threat to academic freedom

By James Gant For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Lecturers have admitted to self-censoring when discussing China amid fears their students will take offence.

Academics from across UK universities said their teaching was influenced by having pupils from the authoritarian state in class.

A majority warned academic freedom and their right to teach openly was under threat in higher education.

It comes as the number of Chinese students applying for places in Britain has skyrocketed in recent years - from 6,900 in 2013 to 28,930 this year.

So many candidates are competing from the Far East - which contributes £2.1billion towards UK universities, or up to £38,000 per year per person - they now outnumber those from Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvVf3_0eMgrogS00
There has been a 12 per cent increase in applicants from China, to 28,930 - up from 26,000 last year and 6,900 in 2013 (file photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vixG7_0eMgrogS00

Surge in Chinese demand for British universities: Record 28,000 students from China apply to study in the UK with applicants now outnumbering those from WALES

The number of students from China applying to study in the UK have outnumbered those applying from Wales, according to Ucas figures.

There has been a 12 per cent increase in applicants from China, to 28,930 - up from 26,000 last year and 6,900 in 2013.

It makes China the second largest overseas market for British universities after the European Union.

Meanwhile, there were 12,660 applications from 18-year-old prospective students in Wales.

Elsewhere, a record number of disadvantaged British students applied this year, as 28 per cent of the poorest 18-year-olds hope to get their degree.

The number of EU applicants has fallen, meaning the overall number of prospective students should be the same as last year.

Nigeria brought the largest rise, with applications up 47 per cent to 2,380, reported the Times.

The findings were detailed in a new report by academics from Oxford, Exeter and Portsmouth universities published in the International Journal of Human Rights.

It spoke to 1,500 lecturers from the social sciences departments of institutions across the country.

Forty-four per cent of those who replied said they had self-censored their online classes, but 34 per cent said they did not.

Two thirds said they felt academic freedom was at risk and over two fifths felt their ability to select what they teach was in peril.

Just under three fifths said their students' backgrounds did not influence their work while nearly a quarter admitted it did.

Meanwhile 10 per cent reported that they felt obliged to work with non-democratic partners after Brexit - but three fifths did not.

Around 14 per cent said they had self-censored their research, with 75 per cent saying they had not.

Yet for lecturers whose work focuses on China more than a fifth had restricted their work whereas it was more than 25 per cent in African studies.

Just 19 per cent of academics said they had done so when undertaking European studies.

A staggering 60 per cent of those working at UK universities said they thought their freedom to teach freely was at risk.

The threat to academic freedom saw one Russell Group university professor apologise for supposedly causing offence to a Chinese student.

Speaking about VAT regimes, the academic mentioned changes in China to its system, the Times reports.

But at a seminar a week later, the lecturer said: 'I got the feeling that my comments about Chinese constitutional law were not entirely well taken by some people. I certainly did not mean any disrespect by it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5ffF_0eMgrogS00
Overall, the number of applications for full-time undergraduate courses set to begin in September fell by one per cent (file photo)

A student told the newspaper: 'I was struck by how difficult it was for anyone to discuss China without causing offence. I suddenly felt discouraged, if not afraid, to mention the country in any way.'

Last week it was revealed the number of students from China applying to study in the UK outnumbered those applying from Wales.

There has been a 12 per cent increase in applicants from China, to 28,930 - up from 26,000 last year and 6,900 in 2013, Ucas figures found.

It makes China the second largest overseas market for British universities after the European Union.

Meanwhile, there were 12,660 applications from 18-year-old prospective students in Wales.

Elsewhere, a record number of disadvantaged British students applied this year, as 28 per cent of the poorest 18-year-olds hope to get their degree.

The number of EU applicants has fallen, meaning the overall number of prospective students should be the same as last year.

Nigeria brought the largest rise, with applications up 47 per cent to 2,380, reported the Times.

The report's authors found self-censoring had become more prevalent during the pandemic due to online teaching.

Oxford University's Dr Tena Prelec, who worked on the paper, said certain departments were more likely than others to self-censor.

She said: 'Concern among academics in politics and international relations could be higher because they are more exposed to sensitivities when teaching students from and conducting research in autocracies.

'Alongside business and law, these departments have often expanded most rapidly for domestic and international students, perhaps creating an impression among staff that market demand trumps the maintenance of standards and academic freedom.'

Toby Young, General Secretary of the Free Speech Union, said: 'The people who deny there's a free speech crisis in British universities often point to the fact that only a handful of academics are no-platformed each year.

'But that's the tip of the iceberg. As George Orwell pointed out in the introduction to Animal Farm, the most ubiquitous form of censorship is self-censorship and we know from surveys and polls that a huge number of academics are self-censoring.'

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Universities see 50% rise in US students post-Brexit

UK universities have seen an almost 50% increase in the number of US students applying for courses since Brexit. This has coincided with a 40% drop in the number of EU students coming to the UK between 2020 and 2021. The rise is the "largest proportional increase in applicants of...
COLLEGES
Telegraph

Tell new students how much teaching is done online, universities warned

Universities could be made to declare how much of their teaching will be online when they make offers to students, under plans being considered by the Government. Vice-chancellors have been warned that they must be open with prospective students about how much face-to-face learning their course will entail. Ministers are...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Freedom#Tutors#International Students#Chinese#British#Ucas#The European Union#Eu#Times#Oxford#Social Sciences
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Vice

Chinese Women Look at Eileen Gu and Do Not See Themselves

For many Chinese girls, Eileen Gu is exactly the kind of strong woman they need as a role model. She is athletic, charming, and academically excellent. In the three months before her dazzling performance at the Beijing Games, the 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist also found time to make and post videos on TikTok almost twice a week, showing off her three lives as an elite skier, model, and top student who scored 1580 out of 1600 in her SAT.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy