Klay Thompson is slowly getting back to the swing of things after missing the last two seasons. The Golden State Warriors have brought him in slowly thus far. Through his first 17 games played, he’s averaged a shade over 25 minutes of action per game. He’s breached the 30 minute mark twice this season, both in the past four games. Based on the recent comments from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game’s Damon and Ratto show, those numbers are about to go higher.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO