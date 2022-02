Temperatures across the greater Portland and Vancouver areas were well below freezing early Friday with the airport logging a 24-degree reading at 5 a.m. After a chilly morning, Portland will see sunny daytime skies and a high reaching to about 48 degrees. Those near the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge will also have gusty winds as a stronger offshore flow draws air in from the gorge. Winds may gust up to 45 mph especially overnight and into Saturday. Higher locations, including Corbett and Crown Point, may see gusts in the 50-70 mph range.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO