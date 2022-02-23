What did Phil Mickelson say about the Saudi Golf League?

PHIL MICKELSON is one of the world's most decorated golfers.

The 51-year-old has won 45 events on the PGA tour including six major championships; three Masters titles, two PGA Championships and one Open Championship.

But his comments on the new Saudi Golf League sparked a lot of controversy among fellow players and fans including Rory Mcllroy.

What did Phil Mickelson say?

Mickelson believes that the funding produced by the Saudi Golf League will help to levitate the sport and the money can be used to reshape the nature of the PGA tour.

The American said: "They're scary... to get involved with.

"We know they killed [Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights.

"They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it?

"Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

“They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse.

"And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage."

However, having received backlash from Golf pro colleagues, Mickelson has made a massive U turn on his controversial comments and has announced that he is taking a break from the sport.

In an apology published across his social media, Mickelson stated: "I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

"It was reckless, I offended people and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I'm beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.

"I have made a lot of mistakes in my life and many with the public. My intent was never to hurt anyone and I'm sorry to the people I have negatively impacted."

Mickelson would go on to mention that the "pressures" and "stress" have forced him into taking some time out from golf.

What did Rory Mcllroy say?

Mcllroy was least impress with Mickelson's beliefs on the Saudi Golf League, painting the American as "naive, selfish, egotistical and ignorant" for his comments in favour of the Saudi-backed plan.

The golfer said: "I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down obviously, but I thought [Mickelson's comments] were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.“

"A lot of words to describe that interaction he had. It was just very surprising and disappointing, sad.

"I’m sure he’s sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here.”

What is the Saudi Golf League?

Led by Australian pro golfer Greg Norman, the Saudi Golf League is rumoured to see 48 players compete in the rival to the PGA tour.

The Saudi-backed plan began to surface towards the end of 2019 and Mickelson revealed that contacting "pretty much every player in the top 100" would be part of the breakaway strategy.

Huge financial incentives from the wealthy backers would be used to tempt the best players to distance themselves from the current model.

But similar to Mcllroy, a number of pro golfers have pledged their allegiance to the PGA tour which includes, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, and most recently, Bryson DeChambeau.