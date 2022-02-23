ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

What did Phil Mickelson say about the Saudi Golf League?

By Nyle Smith
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CreDe_0eMgpffV00

PHIL MICKELSON is one of the world's most decorated golfers.

The 51-year-old has won 45 events on the PGA tour including six major championships; three Masters titles, two PGA Championships and one Open Championship.

But his comments on the new Saudi Golf League sparked a lot of controversy among fellow players and fans including Rory Mcllroy.

What did Phil Mickelson say?

Mickelson believes that the funding produced by the Saudi Golf League will help to levitate the sport and the money can be used to reshape the nature of the PGA tour.

The American said: "They're scary... to get involved with.

"We know they killed [Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights.

"They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it?

"Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

“They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse.

"And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage."

However, having received backlash from Golf pro colleagues, Mickelson has made a massive U turn on his controversial comments and has announced that he is taking a break from the sport.

In an apology published across his social media, Mickelson stated: "I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

"It was reckless, I offended people and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I'm beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.

"I have made a lot of mistakes in my life and many with the public. My intent was never to hurt anyone and I'm sorry to the people I have negatively impacted."

Mickelson would go on to mention that the "pressures" and "stress" have forced him into taking some time out from golf.

What did Rory Mcllroy say?

Mcllroy was least impress with Mickelson's beliefs on the Saudi Golf League, painting the American as "naive, selfish, egotistical and ignorant" for his comments in favour of the Saudi-backed plan.

The golfer said: "I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down obviously, but I thought [Mickelson's comments] were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.“

"A lot of words to describe that interaction he had. It was just very surprising and disappointing, sad.

"I’m sure he’s sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here.”

What is the Saudi Golf League?

Led by Australian pro golfer Greg Norman, the Saudi Golf League is rumoured to see 48 players compete in the rival to the PGA tour.

The Saudi-backed plan began to surface towards the end of 2019 and Mickelson revealed that contacting "pretty much every player in the top 100" would be part of the breakaway strategy.

Huge financial incentives from the wealthy backers would be used to tempt the best players to distance themselves from the current model.

But similar to Mcllroy, a number of pro golfers have pledged their allegiance to the PGA tour which includes, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, and most recently, Bryson DeChambeau.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Rory Mcllroy
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
Golf.com

Greg Norman responds with feisty memo: ‘PGA Tour Cannot Ban Players’

Last week, while many of the best golfers in the world spoke out in favor of the PGA Tour and against a Saudi-backed breakaway tour, a response was brewing on the other side of the country. Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, was busy crafting a memo to send to various players and agents. Its title was direct: PGA Tour Cannot Ban Players Who Join LIV Golf.
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Commissioner Has Message For Phil Mickelson, Others

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan delivered a message Wednesday to Phil Mickelson and any other tour members considering joining the upstart Saudi Golf Super League. “I told the players we’re moving on and anyone on the fence needs to make a decision,” Monahan told the Associated Press, via FOX News. ”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#The Saudi Golf League#Pga Championships#American#The Pga Tour
thecomeback.com

Brooks Koepka offers very blunt opinion on Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is presently attempting to manage a PR storm. And while Brooks Koepka didn’t outwardly slam past comments made by Lefty, he didn’t come to Mickelson’s defense, either. Mickelson has previously blasted the PGA Tour, saying that the “beyond obnoxious” greed is what’s caused him and...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Phil Mickelson’s ego has given golfers leverage – but few moral lessons

A few weeks before what should have been his defining victory at the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson was pondering his “greatest decision”. In Mickelson’s hubristic mind, you might suggest, that would be nigh on an impossible task. For one, because that is probably a daily occurrence, and to sift through such an immense pit of knowledge would be like asking a man to identify the biggest grain of sand in, to take a random example, the Saudi Arabian desert. But alas, after surveying the annals of greatness, Mickelson arrived at the sort of grand verdict befitting his status as a...
GOLF
New York Post

Brooks Koepka: ‘Everybody’ but Phil Mickelson happy with PGA Tour

As the golf world sorts through the wreckage caused by Phil Mickelson’s comments on the Saudi Golf League, Brooks Koepka doesn’t think the PGA Tour is out of the woods just yet. “I think it’s going to still keep going,” Koepka told reporters at the Honda Classic of...
GOLF
MarketWatch

Golf’s Phil Mickelson expresses regret over Saudi remarks as KPMG says sponsorship deal has ended by mutual agreement

Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed golf superleague, which he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly. Mickelson also said in a statement he has felt pressure and stress affecting him at a deeper level over the last 10 years and needs time away. However, he did not say if he would be taking a break from golf. “I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this,” he said.
GOLF
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy