Madison, WI

State Patrol troopers arrest man who drove wrong way on I-41

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
LOMIRA, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man Tuesday who reportedly drove the wrong way on I-41.

Officials said the 43-year-old man was traveling on Highway 67 near I-41 just before 11:30 p.m. He reportedly entered the southbound off-ramp to I-41 while traveling northbound.

The driver turned around and pulled over before reaching the main road of I-41 after troopers activated their lights and sirens. Officials said the man smelled of intoxicants and showed signs of impairment.

After field sobriety tests, the man was arrested. He faces a charge of operating while intoxicated-fourth offense.

News 3 Now is not naming the driver at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dodge County Jail.

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

