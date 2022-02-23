ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I paid £35 to get my makeup done professionally…it was so horrendous trolls said I looked like Casper

By Chloe Morgan
 2 days ago

WHETHER it's a daring choice of eyeshadow or very bold lipliner, we've all looked back at photos and regretted getting experimental with our makeup.

But when you're paying £35 to have it done by a professional, you expect to step out feeling and looking like a million dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeAlc_0eMgpE2000
Karly, who is from the UK, paid £35 to have her makeup done by a professional Credit: @karlycxxx/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MfDf_0eMgpE2000
Karly was shocked when she looked in the mirror and saw the finished look Credit: @karlycxxx/Tiktok

However, that was a far cry away from how Karly, who is from the UK, felt when she looked in the mirror.

Taking to TikTok, she penned: "The time I paid £35 to get my makeup done and this is what they done to me…"

In the next clip, Karly can be seen looking as pale as a ghost with a very unusual choice of purple eyeshadow and red eyeliner.

She quipped: "It’s the LIP LINER in my water line for me."

And it wasn't long before her social media followers took to the comments section to express their amusement at the makeup blunder.

“Omg!” commented one, while a second wrote: “I can’t believe they charged you £35 for THAT??”

A third added: “Hahhahahahahah I’m howling,” while a fourth quipped: "This is a great look for your own wake."

Meanwhile, a further penned: “Girl it’s a good job you’re pretty bc you’ve somehow still pulled it off,” to which Karly replied: “Hahaha it is truly horrendous but Tysm gal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXjLk_0eMgpE2000
Karly can be seen looking as pale as a ghost with a very unusual choice of purple eyeshadow and red eyeliner Credit: @karlycxxx/Tiktok

