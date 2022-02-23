Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi’s Misdemeanor Battery Case Dropped

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her dog at a Brooklyn bodega.
Jennifer Ynoa was killed in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Jan. 2.
Police sources say she was not the intended target.
Namel Colon, 36, is charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
Houston, TX – Snootie Wild, the Memphis rapper who on Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group label scored several hits, including “Made Me” with K Camp and “Yayo” with Gotti, died on Saturday (February 26), one day after he was shot in the neck and left to die in a ditch.
Prosecutors dropped charges against Robert Cosby Jr. on Friday, the son of former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby. Cosby Jr. was charged with two misdemeanor counts of providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents. The case was dropped due to ‘witness issues,’ but no further information was provided.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three more people now face charges in a battery case involving NFL player Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas, court records show. Kamara, 26, is accused of beating a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5. Kamara is a running back for the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Metro police have issued a warrant for Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons in connection with an alleged battery that resulted in the arrest of Saints running back Alvin Kamara following the Pro Bowl, David Charns of KLAS reports. Two other suspects, Percy Harris and Darren Young, were booked Monday...
