ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi’s Misdemeanor Battery Case Dropped

By Jazz Monroe
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi will not face a misdemeanor battery charge filed in Miami-Dade County in January, TMZ reports and Pitchfork can confirm. Prosecutors were unable to proceed after...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PIX11

Arrest made in killing of Brooklyn woman, dog: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — Police arrested the man who allegedly killed a woman — and her dog — Jan. 2, officials said Tuesday. Namel Colon, 36, is accused of killing 36-year-old Jennifer Ynoa and her pitbull. An NYPD spokesperson initially said police believed Ynoa was targeted. PETA said they would pay $5,000 to anyone who gave […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Tmz
HipHopDX.com

Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild Dead Following Shooting In Houston

Houston, TX – Snootie Wild, the Memphis rapper who on Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group label scored several hits, including “Made Me” with K Camp and “Yayo” with Gotti, died on Saturday (February 26), one day after he was shot in the neck and left to die in a ditch.
HOUSTON, TX
Salt Lake Tribune

Case dropped against ‘Real Housewives of SLC’ star’s son

Prosecutors dropped charges against Robert Cosby Jr. on Friday, the son of former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby. Cosby Jr. was charged with two misdemeanor counts of providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents. The case was dropped due to ‘witness issues,’ but no further information was provided.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy