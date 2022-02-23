ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Tennessee defeats Missouri for win No. 20

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
No. 17 Tennessee captured a Southeastern Conference road victory Tuesday, defeating Missouri (10-18, 4-11 SEC), 80-61, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 SEC), who led, 36-27 at halftime.

Santiago Vescovi added 14 points. Victor Bailey finished with 11 points against the Tigers, coached by former Tennessee head coach Cuonzo Martin.

Freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield started at forward for the Vols and finished with six points and six rebounds.

Tennessee, which outrebounded Missouri, 40-34, forced the Tigers into 13 turnovers in the contest.

Javon Pickett was Missouri’s top scorer with 16 points. Kobe Brown and DeJuan Gordan had 12 points each for the Tigers. Brown had nine rebounds.

