ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Erdogan tells Putin Turkey does not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F56jD_0eMgman900

ANKARA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Turkey did not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Turkish presidency said, after Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Putin's recognition has prompted a backlash and sanctions from Western countries. NATO member Turkey, which borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and opposes sanctions on principle. It has offered to mediate the crisis and warned against military conflict. read more

In a phone call, Erdogan told Putin military conflict in the region would not benefit anyone and repeated his offer to help achieve a solution, his office said. Erdogan also said he valued Putin's close cooperation on regional issues and wanted to continue this.

"President Erdogan, who renewed his call for the matter to be resolved through dialogue, stated that it was important to bring diplomacy to the forefront, and that (Turkey) continued its constructive stance in NATO as well."

Earlier, Erdogan was cited by media as saying Turkey cannot abandon ties with Ukraine or Russia.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Tuda Doggs
3d ago

This could be the game changer to Putin's aggression. I don't like Erdogon for a few ME reasons, but he has my appreciation for stepping up.

Reply
12
Gary Hickman
3d ago

for the people that think the USA should not interfere in this. I say. then you wouldn't mind Germany going back to Nazi control?

Reply
11
John Meador
3d ago

Dear folks, I'm that you are as myself that Putin has only one thing in mind. That's total conquest with absolutely no care of the consequences. He is aware of the loss of lives. And he doesn't care. He has made an initial move and it's my guess he has his sights set on his next possible choice. Ukraine is just the beginning. All the sanctions or attempts of deplomacy is like water off a duck's back. Useless.

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Ukraine#Russian#Turkish#Western#Nato
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
Reuters

France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about using nuclear weapons, needs to understand that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance. Asked whether Putin’s threat of “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history” was...
POLITICS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

331K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy