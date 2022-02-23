ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2nd teen charged in probe that led to Amir Locke’s death

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second teen has been arrested in the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Amir Locke, a Black 22-year-old man, while executing a search warrant. A 16-year-old boy is charged in Ramsey County juvenile court...

www.seattletimes.com

Jacob Frey
NewsBreak
