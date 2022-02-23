2nd teen charged in probe that led to Amir Locke’s death

The remains of a 19-year-old who went missing a decade ago were found this week, Colorado authorities said on Tuesday. Kara Nichols’ remains were discovered in the rural Black Forest area while police executed a search warrant at the home of a suspect, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said at a Tuesday press conference. Joel Hollendorfer, 46, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony evidence tampering in connection with Nichols’ disappearance. The sheriff’s office did not describe Hollendorfer’s relationship to Nichols. The identification of the remains was preliminary, Elder said, and the coroner’s office would be conducting a more thorough investigation before making an official announcement, though Elder said his office felt confident in the findings.

