Brinley Scheffield and her mom had run the route several times together and tracked the mileage — two trips around their neighborhood block made a mile. So when the 7-year-old who wanted to become a faster runner set off on her first solo run, her parents had no concern that she would get lost. Besides, they could keep her in their sights for about half of the jog.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO