INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Allos Ventures has announced the first closing of its latest fund, Allos IV. The venture capital firm says the fund will continue its focus on investments in early-stage B2B software companies. Managing Director Don Aquilano says being able to launch a fourth fund is “validation that there’s a true need and a value for equity capital in the Midwest and certainly here in Indiana.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO