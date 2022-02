Ireland is a nation of beer drinkers. It regularly features high up in “most beer consumed per capita” charts and has a proud history of beer production, being home to some of the most well-known brands in the world, besides boasting an exciting array of young craft breweries.Lager has by far the largest share of the market, but the country is perhaps best known for two other styles: stouts and red ales. Guinness – once the world’s largest brewer – produces more stout than any other and is popular far and wide, while Murphy’s and Beamish are also familiar to...

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO