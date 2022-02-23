Man in custody after Kanawha Co. pursuit
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a pursuit from Nitro to St. Albans on Wednesday morning.
Nitro police tell 13 News that Richard Avis Harrison is being charged with fleeing with DUI.
It began with a traffic stop in Nitro for an equipment violation and ended with a crash at the intersection of Kanawha Terrace and S. Washington St. in St. Albans.
Police say Harrison took off during the traffic stop.
A passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A third passenger fled the scene and was apprehended.
