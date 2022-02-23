ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Man in custody after Kanawha Co. pursuit

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a pursuit from Nitro to St. Albans on Wednesday morning.

Nitro police tell 13 News that Richard Avis Harrison is being charged with fleeing with DUI.

It began with a traffic stop in Nitro for an equipment violation and ended with a crash at the intersection of Kanawha Terrace and S. Washington St. in St. Albans.

Police say Harrison took off during the traffic stop.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A third passenger fled the scene and was apprehended.

WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Charleston car accident

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a car accident that killed two people early Saturday morning. The accident happened around 3am near the Leon Sullivan Way exit on I-77 south and involved two cars. The interstate was completely closed due to the accident, but it’s now operating under one lane. This […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for attempted murder arrested after high-speed chase

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting and to an assault is facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that began in Wood County. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, Isreal Lee Crumpton, 27, of Detroit, Michigan is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Assault and Being […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in crash with garbage truck identified

UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25): The woman who died in a crash involving a car and a garbage truck has been identified. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says that 45-year-old Leanne James, of Hurricane, was killed when the garbage truck went left of center and struck her car. The incident is still under […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police investigate Olive Hill shooting

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in the Olive Hill community of Kentucky. KSP says that troopers responded to a shooting on Easterling Cemetary Road on Feb. 25. They say that when troopers arrived on the scene, they found that a man and a woman had been involved in a […]
OLIVE HILL, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man arrested twice in one day on separate charges

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic incident in Jackson County, Ohio. According Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff Tedd Frazier, deputies were called to a home on Hard Scrapple Road on Tuesday, Feb. 22 after the caller claimed a man was holding a firearm to his wife’s head. Deputies […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

SCPD investigating breaking and entering into vehicle

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department needs help finding a suspect from an alleged breaking and entering to a vehicle. Police say the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in the Southridge area. SCPD believes the suspect vehicle is a 2000-2005 Pontiac Bonneville with a sunroof and chrome wheels and […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for burglary, breaking and entering

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing burglary and breaking & entering charges after an investigation in Fayette County. Deputies say that on the night of Feb. 15, they arrived on the scene of a burglary in progress on Loops Road. They say they found that someone had forcefully opened a cabin and an outbuilding […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road blocked after head-on crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A road is blocked in Charleston after a head-on collision on Friday afternoon. Kanawha Metro says that the road is blocked at Pennsylvania Ave. and Lilly St. in Charleston. Injuries were reported, but there is no word on how serious they are. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in largest-ever Meigs Co. meth bust

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the Major Crimes Task Force made the largest crystal methamphetamine bust in county history on Feb. 24. Caleb Wilson, 33, of Huber Heights was arrested on drug charges after an operation the Task Force began on Feb. 22. Agents began the investigation after receiving […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

VPD looking for woman who has 2 warrants, allegedly fled off-road

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department is looking for a woman who has two warrants and allegedly drove through a yard to escape officers during a traffic stop. According to VPD, an officer stopped Carly Jane Kaptis, 19, on Thursday around 3:43 p.m. while she was allegedly driving a 2001 Toyota Highlander near […]
VIENNA, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV reports 913 new COVID cases, 20 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 3,339 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 913 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 20 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 488,359 cases and 6,308 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: I-64 reopens after Putnam County vehicle fire

UPDATE: (6:44 P.M. Feb. 24, 2022) – The westbound lanes of I-64 have reopened after a vehicle fire near Teays Valley. TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of the westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down near Teays Valley due to a car fire. Putnam County dispatchers say the fire was reported shortly after […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman to be extradited from Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Virginia woman faces extradition from Fayette County after being taken into custody on Wednesday. Fayette deputies say that they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a small traffic violation and found that one of the vehicle’s passengers was wanted out of Allegheny County in North Carolina. 46-year-old Darla Jarvis, […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, WV (WDVM) — At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a […]
ROMNEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 CPD officers honored for going beyond line of duty

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, five Charleston police officers were recognized for going above their call of duty and performing life saving measures. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Chief James “Tyke” Hunt and Deputy Chief Scott Dempsey honored the officers in a ceremony at Charleston City Hall. Cpl. Thomas Tucker, Cpl. Matt Hill and Cpl. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
