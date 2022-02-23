ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

SambaNova Systems unveils deep learning platform purpose-built for financial services firms

By Mike Wheatley
siliconangle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heavily funded and previously somewhat secretive artificial intelligence startup SambaNova Systems Inc. announced today what it says is the first AI platform that’s purpose-built for the financial services industry. The SambaNova GPT Banking service is designed to enable banks to jump start their AI capabilities in as...

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Ryder System unveils new functionality on RyderShare platform

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Ryder System technology announcement. DETAILS: Ryder System’s Kendra Phillips and Mike McAllister, editor in chief at FreightWaves, discuss how Ryder’s latest warehouse-related product provides customers with true end-to-end visibility. SPEAKER: Phillips is the chief technology officer and vice president of new products for Ryder System.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Radisys Unveils Open Cloud Communication Platform

Radisys, a global leader of open telecom solutions, this week announced the availability of the Radisys Engage Digital Platform (EDP), an open cloud communication platform that ushers in a new generation of programmable communications services including conversational AI applications, video-based customer care, hyper-personalized social engagements, and Industry 5.0 applications enabling human-machine collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A multimodal deep learning system to distinguish late stages of AMD and to compare expert vs. AI ocular biomarkers

Within the next 1.5 decades, 1 in 7 U.S. adults is anticipated to suffer from age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a degenerative retinal disease which leads to blindness if untreated. Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) has become a prime technique for AMD diagnosis, specifically for late-stage neovascular (NV) AMD. Such technologies generate massive amounts of data, challenging to parse by experts alone, transforming artificial intelligence into a valuable partner. We describe a deep learning (DL) approach which achieves multi-class detection of non-AMD vs. non-neovascular (NNV) AMD vs. NV AMD from a combination of OCTA, OCT structure, 2D b-scan flow images, and high definition (HD) 5-line b-scan cubes; DL also detects ocular biomarkers indicative of AMD risk. Multimodal data were used as input to 2D-3D Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs). Both for CNNs and experts, choroidal neovascularization and geographic atrophy were found to be important biomarkers for AMD. CNNs predict biomarkers with accuracy up to 90.2% (positive-predictive-value up to 75.8%). Just as experts rely on multimodal data to diagnose AMD, CNNs also performed best when trained on multiple inputs combined. Detection of AMD and its biomarkers from OCTA data via CNNs has tremendous potential to expedite screening of early and late-stage AMD patients.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Amazon Web Services#Financial Services#Sambanova Systems Inc#Ai#Sambanova Gpt Banking
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
MedicalXpress

Deep-learning technique predicts clinical treatment outcomes

When it comes to treatment strategies for critically ill patients, clinicians want to be able to consider all their options and timing of administration, and make the optimal decision for their patients. While clinician experience and study has helped them to be successful in this effort, not all patients are the same, and treatment decisions at this crucial time could mean the difference between patient improvement and quick deterioration. Therefore, it would be helpful for doctors to be able to take a patient's previous known health status and received treatments and use that to predict that patient's health outcome under different treatment scenarios, in order to pick the best path.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy