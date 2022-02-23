ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Apple thanks police after ‘terrifying’ hostage situation at Amsterdam store

By Killian Bell
Cult of Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple thanked police in Amsterdam on Wednesday for their “exceptional work” after a “terrifying” hostage situation unfolded at a local Apple store. An armed man in a balaclava stormed Apple Leidseplein on Tuesday, and a bystander was taken and held at gunpoint. After several hours, police stopped the gunman by hitting...

The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Man shot dead in revenge for stolen Rolex, court told

A man was shot dead in revenge for the robbery of a Rolex watch after being in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, a court has heard.Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, was found mortally injured in a children’s play area in Islington, north London, just metres from an alleyway where he was attacked on the afternoon of July 4, 2020.He suffered multiple wounds and died 30 minutes after he was shot.The Old Bailey was told the shooting in a residential cul-de-sac in Roman Way was witnessed by several people, one of whom identified the gunman as Nathaniel Reece.Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

5 People Killed In Tragic Commerce City Crash On Highway 85

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people tragically died in a crash on Friday night in Commerce City. Police responded to 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85 at around 9:30 p.m. Initially, four people died at the scene, and four other people were hospitalized. One of those sent to the hospital later died. (credit: CBS) Witnesses say one SUV was speeding on Highway 85, heading south from 120th Avenue. A second SUV turned left onto 112th Avenue from northbound Highway 85 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Police tell CBS4 the driver of the SUV heading south was at fault and survived the crash. (credit: CBS) Images from the scene are dramatic. One SUV appears to be suspended and resting on a roadside billboard. (credit: CBS) While investigators say excessive speed is believed to be a factor, it’s not clear if either driver was under the influence. About two hours later, police rushed to a call about shots fired during a party at an apartment complex near the same intersection.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Texts Dad For Help During Carjacking

An 11-year-old boy from New York City sent his dad an urgent text message after a carjacker stole his SUV while he was still inside. David Perez told WABC that he parked the car in front of a grocery store and left it running while he went inside to pick up a few things.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Alleged drug runner accused of selling meth and cocaine online is charged after police claim they found drugs hidden in a jigsaw puzzle inside a suburban home

An accused cocaine and meth dealer was arrested after police allegedly discovered drugs inside jigsaw puzzles which were intended for sale on the dark web. Officers raided the home of Sydney man Matthew Spencer Smith, 35, about 8.30am on Thursday and allegedly discovered drugs hidden inside children's puzzles. NSW Police,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Koci Selamaj admits murdering teacher Sabina Nessa in ‘predatory and extreme’ attack

A “predatory” garage worker has admitted murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa after travelling to London to carry out an “extreme” sex attack on a stranger.Koci Selamaj, 36, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday afternoon to killing the 28-year-old in September last year.He had driven from Eastbourne, on the south coast, to the capital to carry out the pre-meditated attack. After lying in wait for 30 minutes, Selamaj targeted Ms Nessa, who he did not know, as she walked to meet a friend in Kidbrooke, southeast London. Her body was found in Cator Park almost 24 hours later.CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY

