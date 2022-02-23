You can live like Midge Maisel at the Plaza Hotel

We’ve all been there right? You get back from a nice vacation at Disneyland or Walt Disney World and you go through a sort of strange withdrawal. You wish you could be back in the parks. You wish you could just live there and never leave. Well, someday, you might actually be able to do that, as The Walt Disney Company has revealed plans to build its first “Storyliving by Disney” community, a planned community for Disney fans to live in that promises to be built with the same Disney magic as the theme parks and other experiences.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO