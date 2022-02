New customers at Boost Mobile can get their first month of service on the carrier's 5GB data plan for just $0.99 today - a massive saving of 96% versus the usual price. To create this promotion, the carrier is not only cutting the usual $25 per month cost of the plan itself, but waiving the $15 charge for the SIM card plus $5 for shipping. Put together, you've got a great saving here and quite possibly the best promotion yet for those curious about picking up a cheap cell phone plan at Boost.

