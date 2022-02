Say what you will about the pending snow that is due to arrive tonight and tomorrow across the #BoldNorth. This past weekend featured some comfortable weather for many Minnesotans with plenty of folks out on area lakes taking in some ice fishing, and then there was what happened in Chisago County as two deputies pulled their squads over and initiated a snowball fight with some kids walking on the sidewalk.

CHISAGO COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO