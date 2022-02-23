ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron seeks environmental certification for its North American production

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Wednesday it would begin a pilot project to seek certification for the environmental performance of its North American upstream region.

The oil major said it would carry out the project with Project Canary, a Denver, Colorado-based data company that tracks environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores of energy firms.

The two companies expect the process to begin in the first half of this year.

Chevron in October set a target to cut operational emissions to net zero by 2050 amid increasing governmental and investor pressure to join the fight against climate change. read more

U.S. gas producers hope climate-conscious utilities and gas exporters will pay a premium for what they call "greener gas" that has been certified as coming from low-emission operations or from renewable sources such as landfills.

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

