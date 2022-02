There have been several TikToks that said "We better not waste a date like 2-22-22". What do they mean by "waste a date"?. Okay maybe January 11, 2011, was an epic date (1-11-11), this past year my friend was married on 4-3-21, how cool is that? The year before that a popular wedding date was 10-10-20. So obviously, 2-22-22 is the most epic date that many of us will see when it comes to tying the knot.

