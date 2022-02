Winters in Montana can be brutal. Each year, temperatures in Montana drop well below zero during the winter months. Sub-zero temperatures can be extremely dangerous if you spend too much time outdoors. They can also do a lot of damage to vehicles and homes. In recent years, many people from different states have relocated to Montana, and are often blindsided by the harsh winter conditions that are typical in the state.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO