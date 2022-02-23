Ange Postecoglou: Training on Bodo/Glimt’s pitch would make zero difference

WE are counting down to kick off tonight as Rangers and Celtic aim to reach the next stage in their European ambitions. The Hoops opened up a three point gap at the top of the Premiership following a Sunday full of action and drama in Scotland’s top flight. But...
Ange Postecoglou vowed to improve Celtic in Europe after they exited the Europa Conference League with a 5-1 aggregate loss to Bodo/Glimt. A goal in each half consigned Celtic to a disappointing 2-0 defeat in Norway. It was the third European competition Celtic have been knocked out of this season,...
Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
Comments / 0