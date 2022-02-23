ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Gives High Praise to Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey

By Nick Crain
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey represented Oklahoma City over the weekend in Cleveland at NBA All-Star 2022. One of the most promising young players in the league, Giddey is starting to gain the attention of the NBA’s biggest stars.

During the All-Star break, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was asked about Giddey, who’s broken some of his rookie records already. The best player in the league over the past two decades had nothing but high praise for the teenager.

“He is really, really, really good. He has a great pace about the game. Great vision. I’ve always loved pass-first guards who can see plays happen before they happen,” James said over the break. “Josh is one of those kids who can definitely see the game a lot quicker than a lot of guys out on the floor, and he has shown it. I think he has three straight triple-doubles and playing beautiful basketball.”

At just 19 years old, Giddey is already emerging as a special talent. Standing at 6-foot-9, he’s a jumbo guard that has elite passing and facilitating abilities. He’s notched three-straight triple-doubles at this point in the season, dominating games despite always being the youngest player on the floor.

Thus far in his rookie campaign, Giddey is producing 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. With the size to do nearly anything on both ends of the floor, he’s emerged as a cornerstone piece of the franchise in Oklahoma City.

Although he was taken sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey could ultimately end up being one of the top three players in the class at this rate.

