Be careful what and who you yoke yourself to

As someone who has always had an interest in computing, programming and technology it might surprise you to discover that I am something of an introvert. During my earlier years I was very loud and obnoxious, especially in large social gatherings, which is all that is required when I was younger (be seen or be dead). As the years kept coming, however, the part of my work life that I’ve always struggled most with has been dealing with the confusing and intelligible whims of people and not the technical issues. The hours I’ve spent in a board room trying to ascertain what my boss actually wants me to do, which would often end in a simple colour change of a banner. Likewise, I’ve bumped heads with colleagues who I seem to irritate despite my best efforts to solve any issues they throw my way. What I’m trying to say, is that despite my best efforts; I’m not much of a people person. Part of the appeal of my trade is that I get to spend a good deal of time in my own company, listening to what I want and working through problems to a rational, logical and satisfying conclusion. You can imagine how an infant could throw a spanner into my blissful equilibrium.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO