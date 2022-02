DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Feb. 14, early voting for the primary election in Dewitt county is happening at the Dewitt County Annex courtroom. The building is located at 115 N. Gonzales St. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the weekends, people can vote on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon and on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m.

DEWITT COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO