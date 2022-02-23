ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabio Capello breaks down why Romelu Lukaku was ‘perfect’ for Conte’s Inter Milan as opposed to Tuchel’s Chelsea

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FORMER England manager Fabio Capello has offered a fascinating insight as to why Romelu Lukaku is struggling at Chelsea.

Lukaku set a Premier league record of the fewest touches ever in a Premier League game during the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Lukaku has not scored a Premier League goal in 2022 Credit: Getty

Meanwhile at Inter he banged in 64 goals in just 95 games for the club, helping Antonio Conte's side win the Serie A title last season.

A mammoth £97.5million move to Chelsea followed, but the 28-year-old has failed to hit the ground running in his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

And while on punditry duty for Sky Italia, Capello hinted that Chelsea's possession-based football is the reason for Lukaku's woes.

He said: "Lukaku fit perfectly into Conte’s counter-attacking style at Inter, because there were lots of spaces, he had this physical strength and pace that allowed him to flatten the defenders in Serie A.

"However, Chelsea play this very different type of football with lots of short passes and Lukaku doesn’t have the same spaces to move in.

"He also finds that in England the defenders have a similar physicality to him and hold out more.

"Lukaku had this power and space to run at defenders and turn the game around."

Lukaku did score two goals in two games at the Club World Cup earlier this month, but has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

And after shelling out close to £100m on the Belgian in the summer Thomas Tuchel would have been hoping for a more prolific return.

The German boss dropped Lukaku from his starting side in Tuesday night's Champions League win over Lille.

His lowly contribution of five goals in the league has seen the Blues fall away from title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool.

Despite that Lukaku could find himself with a second trophy in as many weeks by Sunday evening.

A Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool awaits Tuchel and Co this weekend, just days after they were crowned World Champions in Abu Dhabi.

