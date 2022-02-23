ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bournemouth’s Russian-born owner Maxim Demin will not face government sanctions after troops are sent into Ukraine

By Tom Barclay, John Hutchinson
 3 days ago
BOURNEMOUTH'S owner Maxim Demin will not face government sanctions after Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

Boris Johnson has responded to Vladimir Putin's power play by freezing the assets of five banks and three Russian billionaires, who have also been hit with a travel ban.

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin will not face government sanctions Credit: Corbis

The Prime Minister branded the sanctions as the 'first barrage' and stressed they could be extended.

But Russian-born Demin will be unaffected by any further developments as he is a British citizen.

While SunSport understands his commitment to the Cherries remains steadfast amid the escalating tensions.

Reclusive figure Demin bought a 50 per cent stake in Bournemouth for £850,000 in 2015, before his company AFCB Enterprises Ltd assumed full ownership four years later.

His finances aided the club's rise to the Premier League, where they stayed for five seasons before suffering relegation in 2020.

The Cherries, bossed by Scott Parker, are currently second in the Championship, six points off leaders Fulham with a game in hand.

Meanwhile Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken out on his love for his homeland of Ukraine as Russia presses on with its invasion.

In the latest deeply worrying development, Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned 'unparalleled' hypersonic missiles are ready for action.

Tanks and trucks have also been on the move amid concern Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, could be next in his sights.

Now Zinchenko, who was born in the historic city of Radomyshl, around 100 miles from the capital Kyiv, has said his country 'will not give up' in the face of Russian aggression.

ZINCHENKO'S HEARTBREAK

The 25-year-old posted a map photo on Instagram, writing: "The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country.

"I can't stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised.

"A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop.

"A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it.

"We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

In unity we will win! Glory to Ukraine!

Former Premier League star Andriy Shevchenko has also posted out a heartfelt tribute to his country of birth.

The former Chelsea ace, 45, wrote on social media: "Ukraine is my motherland! "I have always been proud of my people and my country!

"We have gone through many difficult times, and over the past 30 years we have formed as a nation!

"A nation of sincere, hardworking and freedom-loving citizens!

"This is our most important asset! Today is a difficult time for all of us. But we must unite!

"In unity we will win! Glory to Ukraine!"

Meanwhile, the world is on a knife edge waiting for Putin's next move, which could see the bloodiest conflict in Europe since WW2.

Russia is pressing on with its invasion of Ukrainian separatist regions
British PM Boris Johnson has outlined his plans to punish Russia for their aggression Credit: PA

