Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Distribution

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston man pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of cocaine.

According to statements made in court, Jason Edward D’Arco, 40, sold a total of almost three-quarters of a pound of cocaine to a confidential informant on four occasions in January and February 2020. The drug sales occurred at Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in Charleston and D’Arco’s residence.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Charleston Police Department. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) provided assistance during the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nowles Heinrich is prosecuting the case.