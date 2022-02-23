ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Distribution

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069d2h_0eMfj7iv00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston man pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of cocaine.

According to statements made in court, Jason Edward D’Arco, 40, sold a total of almost three-quarters of a pound of cocaine to a confidential informant on four occasions in January and February 2020. The drug sales occurred at Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in Charleston and D’Arco’s residence.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Charleston Police Department. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) provided assistance during the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nowles Heinrich is prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Distributing Cocaine and Methamphetamine

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Detroit, Michigan man was sentenced to two years in prison for distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine. According to court documents, Durran Merille Garland, 28, sold an ounce of cocaine to a confidential informant for $1,000 on March 13, 2018 in Huntington. Garland admitted to selling methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions. During a search of Garland’s Huntington residence in April 2018, law enforcement officers recovered an M&P .40 Caliber Shield handgun.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Two Huntington Men Involved in Multi-State Drug Ring Appear in Federal Court

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Huntington men who participated in a multi-state drug ring appeared in federal court. Aaron Scott Midkiff, 36, was sentenced to six years and five months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 14, 2021, Midkiff was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. Midkiff had approximately 166 grams of methamphetamine in his possession at the time deputies initiated the traffic stop. The methamphetamine was thrown out of the vehicle just prior to the vehicle stopping and was recovered by deputies. Midkiff also had digital scales, plastic bags, and $6,617 in his possession.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Two arrested on drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County couple is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of February 24, 2022, deputies were patrolling Cavendish Rd on Sewell Mountain when they performed a traffic stop on...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Oak Hill man sentenced to prison

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., announces that on February 23, 2022, Keith Sizemore, age 50 from Oak Hill, West Virginia, was sentenced to four to twenty years in prison for the felony crime of possession of five grams or more of Fentanyl with the intent to deliver. He will serve a minimum of four years before becoming eligible for parole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Lootpress

Man sentenced to prison in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., announces that on February 23, 2022, Kertez McKinney, age 26 of East Pointe, Michigan, pled guilty to fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference and was sentenced to one to five years in prison by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. He will serve a minimum of one year before becoming eligible for parole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia volunteer fire chief is accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the department, according to court documents. Thomas Tucker, 43, was charged on Tuesday with embezzling the funds from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, news outlets reported, citing a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County man arrested for burglary

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sewell Mountain man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the nighttime hours of February 15, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Loops Rd. Upon their arrival, deputies found...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Virginia woman is extradited back to North Carolina after being found in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the morning hours on February 23, 2022. Deputies in the Meadow Bridge area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, it was revealed that one of the passengers of the vehicle was a wanted person from Allegheny County, North Carolina for the felony crimes of Burglary and Grand Larceny.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Dea#Cocaine#Police#U S
Lootpress

West Virginia baby sickened after ingesting recalled formula

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has recorded its first case of an infant contracting salmonella by ingesting recalled powdered infant formula, health officials said. The Department of Health and Human Resources did not disclose details about the baby’s illness in a news release Thursday. Last week the...
HEALTH
Lootpress

Davide Hudson to serve life in prison

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Davide Hudson, 27, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Amber Meadows. Hudson shot and killed Meadows at the Beckley Travelodge in 2018. Earlier this month, Hudson was found guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of kidnapping,...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy