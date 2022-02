In December, 43-year-old doctoral researcher Nina Jane Patel put on a headset and entered Meta’s virtual world to see what was happening that day. “Within seconds of being there, there were three avatars near me,” she says. “Suddenly they were taking selfies... I couldn’t see at first that they were groping the avatar’s upper body... They were yelling at me, ‘Don’t pretend you don’t like it, this is what you came for.’”

LAW ・ 5 DAYS AGO