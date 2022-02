Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte insists he is "much more committed" to the club after talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, following the Italian's outburst at Burnley. Conte cast doubt over his Tottenham future when he suggested he was not "good enough" to fix their problems following the midweek defeat to Burnley - the fourth loss in five games - and the club would have to make an assessment on his position.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO