Stress Is Pushing Many Teachers Out Of The Profession

By Daphne Gomez
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaphne Gomez is a former teacher who helps teachers change careers on the Teacher Career Coach Podcast. The job market has been shifting due to a large number of teachers changing careers and pivoting into new industries. Teacher stress is one of the main factors that has been pushing many out...

Fox5 KVVU

National Teacher of the Year talks teachers quitting, starting in profession during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Booker Elementary School teacher Juliana Urtubey said she is optimist about the teaching profession, as the two-year COVID-19 pandemic anniversary nears. “My first thought is about how powerful and how important teachers are. I think teachers have been incredibly responsive, adaptive and collaborative,” said Urtubey, who is the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTOP

Burnout, stress affecting most Maryland teachers, poll finds

Large class sizes, high levels of stress, exhausting burnout and staffing shortages are taking a toll on an overwhelming majority of teachers across Maryland, a poll has found. The Maryland State Education Association said “a crisis with unmanageable workloads, attrition among peers, and failure to hire enough staff in all...
MARYLAND STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Teachers, parents push to keep Ladd K-8 model

A wave of incoming sixth-graders will join the ranks of middle schoolers starting in the fall when the Fairbanks school district implements its realignment plan. Ladd Elementary wants to keep its status as a K-8 school, despite Tanana Middle School being a five-minute walk away. Ladd teachers and administrators testified Tuesday about its benefits for its small but integrated programs.
FAIRBANKS, AK
22 WSBT

Michigan teachers survey: staffing and stress of pandemic have big impacts

Lack of staffing and stress of the pandemic. Teachers in Michigan are sharing their concerns in the classroom. 26-hundred educators responded to a state-wide survey. About 91-percent said they were either extremely or very concerned about the education shortages impacting all schools across Michigan. "This survey proves what we already...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Conversation U.S.

How teachers enter the profession affects how long they stay on the job

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Two major factors matter when it comes to predicting how long a new teacher will stay on the job – how they got certified and the kind of school where they first teach. As researchers who study the job market for new teachers, we recently published these findings based on our study of 175,664 new teachers in Texas from 2000 to 2015 in Education Policy. We looked at teachers who were prepared in one of two ways: They either went to a college of education, which is the traditional route...
Grand Haven Tribune

Educators warn bills to give parents more power could push teachers out

Mostly Republican governors and legislators in more than a dozen states are fighting to give parents more control over what their children learn in public schools, banking on so-called parents’ rights bills as a political winner. But educators worry that empowering parents to veto books and history lessons would push many already stressed teachers out of the profession.
EDUCATION
Education
Jobs
Coronavirus
Indianapolis Recorder

Education bill gets a revamp, still not supported by many teachers

If you familiarized yourself with House Bill 1134 — a controversial education bill that would require teachers to publish their curriculum and allow parents to opt their children out of social emotional lessons — you might not recognize it in its current form in a Senate committee. Sen....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

