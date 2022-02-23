ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dead by Daylight trademark points to dating sim

Cover picture for the articleA Dead by Daylight dating sim may be on the way. As shared on Twitter by DBDLeaks, developer Behaviour appears to have trademarked the title Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim. Filed on 16th February 2022, it's currently unknown whether this is...

dbltap.com

Yoichi Asakawa Dead by Daylight Perks Revealed

Yoichi Asakawa has hit Dead by Daylight PTB servers, giving fans a first glimpse at his perks. The newest killer was teased back in December, giving fans something to look forward to after the new year. It was hinted that the community would also receive a new survivor and it turned out true.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead by Daylight's Full Ringu Chapter Reveal Is Coming Soon

Dead by Daylight's next Chapter will be fully revealed soon, developer Behaviour Interactive announced this week. That Chapter is the Ringu DLC revealed towards the end of 2021 which is inspired by the works of novelist Kōji Suzuki, though many players may better know this psychological horror classic from movies like The Ring and others in the series. The Chapter itself will be fully revealed on February 15th with more details to be shared then.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dead By Daylight's Sadako Rising Chapter gets a spooky reveal trailer

Few horror characters inspire fear quite like Ringu’s Sadako, and she’s crawling through the nearest TV and into Dead By Daylight. The Sadako Rising Chapter brings the horror icon Sadako Yamamura to Dead By Daylight at long last. For those of you more familiar with The Ring (2002), Ringu is the original Japanese film franchise that started it all. So the creepy ghost girl Samara from The Ring was, in truth, a western spin on Ringu’s Sadako. There’s also a new survivor named Yoichi Asakawa, who was just a boy in the original Ringu, but he’s all grown up now.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

The best dating sims for singles on Valentine’s Day

Despite what greeting card companies, jewelry shops and romcoms may lead you to believe, there’s nothing wrong with being single on Valentine’s Day. Dating is hard, there are a lot of creeps out there and even with nearly 8 billion people on the planet it’s a struggle to find someone who matches your vibe (or at least, enough that you don’t get sick of being around them after a while).
VIDEO GAMES
#Dating Sim#Dead By Daylight#Trademark#Behaviour Interactive#Video Game#Dbdleaks#Japanese
dbltap.com

Sadako 'The Onryo' Perks, Abilities, and Add-Ons in Dead by Daylight

Sadko or The Onryo has hit PTB servers, giving fans a first glimpse at her abilities, perks, and add-ons. The newest killer was teased back in December, giving fans something to look forward to after the new year. The killer has the usual three perks, including a brand new Scourge Hook.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

New Dead by Daylight killer leans into the game’s terrifying strength

There’s something thrilling about being scared. Psychology tells us that it's because of the rush of adrenaline and endorphins that are released when our body senses danger. The biochemical reaction results in a sense of euphoria, particularly when we realize we’re safe after all. It’s that rush that spurs thrill-seekers to bungee jump, motorheads to race and, people such as me, to play horror games like Dead by Daylight.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead by Daylight Gameplay Shows Off New Character's Mori Kill

Following the full reveal of Dead by Daylight's Ringu Chapter, the new DLC has now made its way to the PTB servers to show players what the new characters are capable of. The Survivor, Yoichi Asakawa, has their own useful perks for a team to utilize, but as anyone who's been around Dead by Daylight for a while will know, the most interesting parts of these Chapters are typically the Killers, especially when they're like The Onryō and come from a licensed property. Within a Killer's new kit, their special Memento Mori kill is always one of the most must-see parts, and thanks to some new gameplay that's made its way online thanks to some PTB players.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Survival Horror Game Might Become A Dating Sim

Behavior Interactive, the developer of "Dead by Daylight," is taking the next steps in the survival horror genre by making a spin-off dating sim. Spotted by Reddit User LongJonSiIver, the trademark filed by Behavior Interactive is for "Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim." The trademark, which is searchable on the US trademark website, was filed on February 16. The trademark filing does not provide any more details outside of the name and that it pertains to video games. So, why is the developer turning its asymmetrical horror game into a dating sim?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead by Daylight Bonus Bloodpoint Event Starts Soon

Dead by Daylight players have an event to look forward to this coming week that'll give them plenty of extra Bloodpoints to spend on their Killers and Survivors. That event will see players being awarded 1.5 times the among of Bloodpoints they'd usually get, so it's not one to miss. It's not quite as good as getting double the amount since you'll only be getting a bit more than you'd typically receive for a match, but the good news is that it's live for an entire week instead of just a weekend so that you've got more time to take part.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

