The latest Steam Next Fest means there are now hundreds of free Steam demos ready to upend your gaming plans for the week. From now until Monday February 28, you’ll be able to try out upcoming games - games almost beyond counting - for free. Frankly, though, you’ll have to prioritise. It’s not likely you can get through them all in the course of a week - particularly not when Steam is also running a full schedule of developer livestreams, incorporating playthroughs and AMAs.

