It was a draw that will have felt like a defeat - and the boos from the disgruntled Old Trafford contingent were so familiar as not to be questioned. Manchester United registered 22 attempts on the Watford goal, but not a single one of them managed to break the deadlock and secure the three points so desperately needed for their top-four challenge. But when you consider that just three of those 22 attempts were on target, a familiar, deep-rooted issue raised its head once again at Old Trafford.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO