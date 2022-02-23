10 Too True Must-Haves for Every Art Teacher’s Desk

Over the past few years, nail art has gotten more decorative and our acrylics have only gotten longer. We’ve seen a gradual turn towards more abstract and creative designs as people have been able to visit salons again and are also craving new outlets for creativity and expression. In the realm of earthly designs, we’ve seen crocodile nails and thermal nails having major moments. On the otherworldly side of the spectrum, psychedelic celestial designs have also been trending. Euphoria’s nail artist, Natalie Minerva has even said she’s calling surrealism as the biggest nail design trend of 2022. So with all that in mind, it’s only natural that the next phase is for nails to take up more horizontal space—introducing 3D nail art.

